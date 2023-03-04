Here’s what you lose when you buy a home-use product in your company name ...  

“I asked them, had I not used my business name, would they have refunded me, and the response was yes. I informed them that they are basically using a legal loophole not to do the right thing, and that I felt they should advise clients in this regard.
“At that point they told me it is not their responsibility to educate me regarding the CPA.”
Small businesses with a turnover of less than R2m a year do enjoy all the protections of the CPA.
As Llewellyn’s business’ annual turnover is more than that, he was forced to accept the supplier’s chosen remedy — a repair.
Biodegradable claims — not so fast, says the SABS
You might feel you’re doing the environment a favour by buying products with allegedly “biodegradable” plastic packaging, but environmental scientists have long warned most of those claims are “greenwashing”.
That’s because while they may degrade faster than conventional plastics, in real-life conditions they can still take decades to break down into fragments, and several centuries more for those fragments to degrade into gases and minerals.
So in your lifetime, those fragments will pollute the environment. South Africa generates 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.
This means that on average, every South African contributes about 41kg of plastic waste per year of which about 14% is recycled.
Now manufacturers who mark their products’ plastic packaging as biodegradable, compostable, oxo-biodegradable or water-soluble have to comply with the recently published SANS 1728, with regard to markings, as a clear direction to consumers.
Acting SABS CEO Dr Sadhvir Bissoon said vague environmental claims such as “environmentally safe”, “environmentally friendly”, “earth friendly”, “non-polluting”, “green” and “ozone friendly” need to take special heed of SANS 1728.
“Manufacturers that wish to claim their plastic packaging are degradable, need to subject the packaging to the relevant testing and certification requirements,” he said.
SANS 1728 requires the plastic material used in the packaging to be declared on the packaging, using a material identification code from 1-7, and contained in a triangle, such as 1 for PET (polythene terephthalate) and 2 for PEHD (high-density polythene).
Should the plastic packaging be biodegradable or compostable, the specific word has to be indicated under the triangle.
And here’s the interesting bit: “Currently in South Africa there are no products that have been certified by the SABS as compliant or meeting the requirements of SANS 1728 and consumers are urged to be vigilant when purchasing plastic products that make false claims of being degradable or ‘environmentally friendly’ or plastic free,” Bissoon said.
“Basically, manufacturers need to ensure that they have verified the type of plastic in their packaging before they can make any claims about their products,” Bissoon said.
Llewellyn bought a printer from a national retailer in November. When it became faulty within two months, he returned it to the retailer, which told him the printer would be sent to the supplier for evaluation.
The Consumer Protection Act gives consumers the right to choose their remedy if a product develops a defect within six months of purchase: refund, replacement or repair. But first the retailer may send the allegedly defective product for technical assessment to rule out some form of user abuse.
Llewellyn’s chosen remedy was a refund, because he wanted to buy another printer. But that was denied on the grounds that because he bought the printer with his business bank account, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) did not apply.
Wrong price compensation — promo products may not count
A couple of supermarket groups have lovely, consumer-friendly wrong price compensation policies, but for many customers who try to claim on it, it’s not such a lovely experience.
That’s because many Pick n Pay and Woolworths store staffers tell shoppers trying to claim on them — when their products scan at a higher price at the till than the price displayed on the shelf — that the policy does not exist.
Nicole wrote to me last week to say she’d tried to claim on Pick n Pay’s wrong price compensation policy at the Hyper in Brackenfell, after her “2 for R100” promo products scanned as R45 each, meaning, with two such promos in her trolley, she was overcharged by R35.
PnP’s voluntarily imposed compensation policy is: “If any item scans at a higher price than displayed on shelf and the bar code corresponds, we will give you the item at the marked price, PLUS double the difference off the first item and the subsequent items at the lower price.”
(Woolworths' policy gives customers the first wrongly scanned item free and any other identical ones at a lower price)
At that Hyper, Nicole was first told: “We don't do that (compensation) any more”.
Eventually the store’s head of fresh produce said promotional items were exempt from the compensation policy. So she checked that with me, and I’d never heard that before, so I raised the issue with PnP, via its external PR agency.
“Either PnP must announce that the policy has been scrapped, or make sure it’s correctly applied across the board,” I said.
“Putting up prominent signs at every till would certainly help. Or at least a large one on a prominent wall in each store.”
Responding, Pick n Pay confirmed that their “Double the Difference” policy does not apply to promotional items or bulk buys.
That’s a shame, because so many “wrong price” cases involve promotional products or special deals.
But there’s good news about my suggestion about putting up signs: “Our stores have committed to putting up posters in store to prevent any misunderstanding in future and we will also run a refresher campaign with our staff.”
It’s not going to be an overnight process, as the signs have yet to be designed, but I look forward to seeing them in stores soon.
They will surely lead to more informed customers and fewer unpleasant disputes playing out at the till.
• GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.
