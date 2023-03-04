Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says it is continuing with a search and rescue mission at the Ennerdale landfill site in Lawley, in the south of Johannesburg, where several people were reported missing after refuse collapsed on them.
On Thursday, Netcare 911 reported that multiple waste pickers were collecting recyclable materials when “a mountain-size portion” of the rubbish dump caved in on them.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told TimesLIVE their rescue mission was continuing on Saturday, with multiple stakeholders, including the SAPS search and rescue, SAPS K-9 search and rescue, Johannesburg fire and rescue services and EMS.
“The team continued with the search at 7am today and so far we have not recovered anyone,” Khumalo said.
Ennerdale landfill collapse search and rescue mission continues
Image: Netcare 911
On Friday morning, the body of a waste picker was recovered while two other people were found alive on Thursday. Several people are reported to still be missing.
Khumalo said they didn’t have the exact number of people who could still be trapped as they were only told by eyewitnesses that there were several waste pickers on site when the waste collapsed on them.
