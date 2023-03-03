A businesswoman has been granted bail after she appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in connection with fraud and tax evasion relating to looting at Eskom.
Jaqueline Legoabe, director of Titan E Services, was arrested on Wednesday by the Investigating Directorate (ID) and SA Revenue Service (Sars). She faces fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act charges for personal and company tax totalling more than R17m.
On Thursday the ID said Legoabe was implicated in the docket for allegedly defrauding Sars of more than R17.7m in tax evasion between 2015 and 2020.
“She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns and that of Titan E Services. She further faces alternative counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act.
“The accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the periods stipulated as published in the Government Gazette.”
The ID confirmed Legoabe was released on R10,000 bail on Wednesday after she appeared in court. She was arrested “through arrangement and processed at the Brooklyn police station”, according to the directorate.
“The ID and Sars are dealing with the matter because the alleged fraud stems from proceeds derived from alleged Eskom looting.”
The matter returns to court on March 28 2023.
TimesLIVE
Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
TimesLIVE
