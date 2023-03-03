Sanef calls for arrests after 'assault of journalists' while on duty

“Zulu managed to flee and opened a case of assault with Mtubatuba police who escorted him to the municipal office to retrieve his phone and laptop. His notebook could not be found,” Ngalwa said.
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called for an investigation and the arrest of people who allegedly assaulted reporters in the past week.
eNCA reporter Silindelo Masikane, cameraman Thamsanqa Chamane and Zululand Observer journalist Gaddafi Zulu were assaulted and manhandled while doing their work.
On Tuesday, Zulu was conducting interviews at Mtubatuba municipality and was allegedly assaulted by former mayor Mandla Zungu and a group of bodyguards, said Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa.
Zulu was on a story to investigate reports that newly-appointed administrator Siya Ntuli had been prevented from entering the premises.
“While busy on his laptop after photographing a locked-up Ntuli, Zulu was confronted by Zungu and the group of aggressive security officials. He was slapped and punched in the face, head and upper body. His work equipment, including a laptop, notebook and phone were taken.
“Zulu managed to flee and opened a case of assault with Mtubatuba police who escorted him to the municipal office to retrieve his phone and laptop. His notebook could not be found,” Ngalwa said.
Last Saturday, Masikane and Chamane covered a crime prevention operation in Johannesburg.
They followed law enforcement officers raiding an abandoned building, Ngalwa said.
They proceeded to the MTN taxi rank about midday for an interview with Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku.
When Masikane tried to interview the MMC, EFF members allegedly formed a barrier about Tshwaku, preventing Masikane from doing her work.
“In her effort to get an interview, she was pushed and shoved by the EFF members. [Masikane] was pushed so hard that she fell to the ground. The EFF members as well as Johannesburg metro police officials walked over her. No-one defended or assisted her,” Ngalwa said.
Masikane told TimesLIVE she was shocked to be assaulted in front of metro officials who did nothing to help her.
“As much as people say I try to antagonise the EFF, I was there to speak to the MMC, not as an EFF official, but as a government official and a public servant. He is mandated to account for where the money of Johannesburg residents is going in combating crime in the CBD. His behaviour was shocking and unacceptable,” Masikane said.
Sanef said these incidents are examples of serious violations of the basic human rights of journalists and an infringement of media freedom.
“We call on police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola to launch an investigation into these two incidents and to prosecute the perpetrators,” Ngalwa said.
EFF leader Julius Malema condemned the behaviour of Tshwaku.
“The campaign was not an EFF campaign and purely a government campaign. The two must never be confused. There must be separation at all times,” Malema said earlier this week.
