- Caltex is providing fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools;
- Walmer Park Shopping Centre is giving gift vouchers with a total value of R14,000 to be shared among the top three schools;
- Pickwick Books is giving vouchers totalling R11,100 to the top four schools and the four pupils from the winning team;
- Woodlands Dairy is giving a First Choice hamper to every pupil who reaches the round of 16, as well as 12 hampers to the top three schools (total value R44,000);
- PNA is giving a R10,000 voucher to the winning school and hamper packs valued at R3,000 each for every pupil on the winning team;
- The Herald is giving every quiz participant a hamper, while pupils from the top five schools will receive an additional hamper (total value R25,870); and
- The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is sponsoring the quiz venue.
Prizes aplenty on offer for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners
The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back for another year, and entries are streaming in from high schools across the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions.
Besides the prestige of winning one of the most keenly contested competitions on the local schools’ calendar, a prize package totalling more than R290,000 is on offer for 2023.
This includes a R30,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu to be shared among the top three winning schools, and prizes totalling R140,000 from Axxess.
“We believe that with the right resources, pupils can have access to the latest technology and educational resources they need to succeed,” Axxess chief revenue officer Dale Moulton said.
“Axxess is committed to making sure our city and nation’s pupils have access to internet services as a resource.
“We believe providing pupils with the necessary technology and resources is the key to their future success, which is why we increased our quiz sponsorship this year, and will sponsor the three winning schools with internet service for a year.”
The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz required teamwork and integrity — two core Axxess values, Moulton said.
His advice to entrants was: “Teams must be able to communicate and work together to answer the questions correctly and in a timely manner. Teams that work together win together and achieve success.”
The four team members from the winning school will each receive LTE data with a free MiFi device for three months, or three months of free fibre to a total value of R14,000.
The top three winning schools will receive free fibre and uncapped data, with a router, for 12 months, valued at R108,000.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on February 13, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
Entries close on Friday March 17, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 12 to May 26, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure, as published in The Herald over that period.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz23.
Entries must be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on March 17.
Rounds one and two will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 13, with the quarterfinals on May 21, and the semifinals and finals to be held on May 27.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za.
