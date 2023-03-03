Police search for suspects who robbed iStore

Walmer police are on the hunt for six men who allegedly robbed the iStore at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged at about 5:20pm the six brazen robbers, two of them armed, stormed in to the store and instructed customers and staff to lay on the floor.
“The suspects pilfered all the demo iPhones, Macbooks, watches etc that were on display,” Naidu said.
While packing the stolen items one of the men fired a shot inside the store.
No one was injured, Naidu said.
A case of business robbery is under investigation.
The value of the stolen items has not yet been determined as an inventory still needs to be completed.
Naidu said police are appealing to communities to assist them in tracing the suspects and while warned communities to be wary of buying suspected stolen property.
“If a person is found in possession of suspected stolen property, they will be arrested and charged,” Naidu said.
Anyone with information about the robbery and suspects is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vuyo Pinn on 083-498-4674 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
