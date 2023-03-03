Most petrol bomb victims discharged from hospital
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 March 2023
Two victims of a petrol bombing on a Go George bus have yet to be discharged from hospital.
Southern Cape health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said nine of the 11 people admitted for burn wounds and shock following the incident on Wednesday had been discharged from the George Hospital...
