×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Most petrol bomb victims discharged from hospital

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 March 2023

Two victims of a petrol bombing on a Go George bus have yet to be discharged from hospital.

Southern Cape health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said nine of the 11 people admitted for burn wounds and shock following the incident on Wednesday had been discharged from the George Hospital...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read