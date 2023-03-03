Klipplaat parents take to streets over school woes
Three institutions closed and clinic and police station threatened in protest over staff shortages
A lack of teachers, no school kitchen and no caretaker were just some of the reasons hundreds of parents, fed up with their cries for help not being acknowledged, blockaded the roads leading in and out of Klipplaat this week.
And they have vowed to continue with the strike for another two weeks if that is what it takes for them to be heard...
General Reporter
