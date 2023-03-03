Golf day for the blind delivers message of hope
Gqeberha event encourages people to overcome whatever obstacles they face
World-class amateur blind golfer Ernest Conradie put the swing back into the sport at the PE Golf Club when the Nkosinathi Foundation for Blind and Partially Sighted People hosted a unique Golf Day with a twist on Thursday.
The exhibition which pitted Conradie, who suffers from macular degeneration, and sighted golfers in a nearest to the pin challenge lit up the course in Mill Park...
Golf day for the blind delivers message of hope
Gqeberha event encourages people to overcome whatever obstacles they face
Reporter
World-class amateur blind golfer Ernest Conradie put the swing back into the sport at the PE Golf Club when the Nkosinathi Foundation for Blind and Partially Sighted People hosted a unique Golf Day with a twist on Thursday.
The exhibition which pitted Conradie, who suffers from macular degeneration, and sighted golfers in a nearest to the pin challenge lit up the course in Mill Park...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News