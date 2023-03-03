×

Golf day for the blind delivers message of hope

Gqeberha event encourages people to overcome whatever obstacles they face

03 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

World-class amateur blind golfer Ernest Conradie put the swing back into the sport at the PE Golf Club when the Nkosinathi Foundation for Blind and Partially Sighted People hosted a unique Golf Day with a twist on Thursday.

The exhibition which pitted Conradie, who suffers from macular degeneration, and sighted golfers in a nearest to the pin challenge lit up the course in Mill Park...

