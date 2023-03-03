Eight held, perlemoen and equipment confiscated

Police arrested eight suspects and recovered R350,000 worth of perlemoen and diving equipment between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay this week.
A multidisciplinary operation involving the Humansdorp police, Gqeberha K9 unit and the forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs department led to the arrests along the R330 on Wednesday.
A private security company also supported law enforcement efforts to protect the endangered marine life.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had received information about illegal poaching in the area.
“At about 7am, officers spotted [a large group of] suspects hiding in the bushes.
“They ran as soon as police swooped on them.”
Naidu said the police arrested eight suspects while an unknown number managed to get away.
“On searching the bushes, 2,108 units of abalone [perlemoen] and the diving equipment were recovered,” she said.
“The suspects, [aged] between 28 and 41, were detained and charged for illegal possession of abalone.”
The suspects appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka applauded police, saying efforts to clamp down on illegal poachers were yielding results.
“Criminality knows no boundaries and we will be monitoring the coastline closely to ensure those [illegally] fishing or using the sea to transport in the Humansdorp area are [brought to book],” he said.
