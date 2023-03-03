The party said it strongly supports what will be done with the proceedings from the auction.
DA wants you to bid on ‘Tsotsi’ actress Terry Pheto’s house after unsuccessful auction
The DA has encouraged the public to bid for Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto’s house after it went on auction this week.
The award-winning actress’ lavish Bryanston home, allegedly bought with National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funds, was put up for auction to recoup funds allegedly obtained fraudulently.
The opening bid was listed as R4m. After no offers were made by the 28 registered bidders, it was reduced to R2.5m.
“The DA encourages members of the public to bid for ‘Lottopreneur’ and award-winning actress Terry Pheto’s house,” said the party
“Despite her initial ‘dismay’ about the revelation that she had allegedly unduly benefited from lotteries funding meant for culturally sensitive medical intervention projects, the SIU Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has stated she and her legal team have chosen not to oppose the preservation order.”
