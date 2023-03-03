×

News

Bay Ironman contender ready for the third time

Premium
03 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After overcoming the financial barriers and a lack of resources to complete an Ironman, Gqeberha resident Kura Mazongo is excited about putting in the hard yards for his third event.

The Isuzu Ironman African Championship triathlon returns to the Windy City to rousing fanfare at the weekend...

