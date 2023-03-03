×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

15 killed in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle

03 March 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed 15 people died in the accident.
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed 15 people died in the accident.
Image: Supplied/Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibus taxis transporting pupils to school and a heavy vehicle on the R579 in Motetema, Limpopo. 

The provincial department of transport and community safety said emergency services were processing the scene and trying to free those trapped in the wreckage. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

“The road remains temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or exercise patience if unable to change the route,” said the department.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read