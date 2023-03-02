Wits students and security officers were involved in a scuffle outside the university’s Great Hall on Thursday.
The student group has increased to about 300 protesters since their demonstration over debt and accommodation costs began on Wednesday.
Their aim is to hold their protest inside the Great Hall, demanding the vice-chancellor address them.
Security guards are protecting the Great Hall from students, some in masks and balaclavas, trying to push their way in.
WATCH | Wits student protest grows
Image: Thabo Tshabalala/TimesLIVE
The Empire and Yale roads intersection was barricaded by burning tyres and rocks intended to shut down the campus. Police and members of the Johannesburg metro police were on the scene.
SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana said they plan to shut down the university until their demands are met.
“We will not stop our demonstrations until our demands are met. As students we are protesting peacefully. We handed in a memorandum to the university but they said classes will resume as normal, meaning they are not taking us seriously.”
