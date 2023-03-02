Walmer Park iStore robbed of display items

Police are on the scene at Walmer Park Shopping Centre following an armed robbery at the iStore on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said about six men, one armed, entered the iStore at about 5.30pm.
She said there were no customers in the store at the time and all the display items were taken.
No injuries have been reported.
Naidu could not confirm if any shots were fired as police were still on the scene.
“No spent cartridges have been found yet,” she said.
A reliable source who asked not be named confirmed the incident and that the suspects fled in a white Toyota Avanza.
According to the source, one shot was fired but no-one was injured, and the smoke alarm was also allegedly activated during the ordeal.
This is a developing story.
