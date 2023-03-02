×

Qaba walks away with R3m golden handshake

By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 02 March 2023

Outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba’s golden handshake was approved by the council on Tuesday night and will see him pocket R3m to vacate the post.

Councillors made the decision behind closed doors, with a majority agreeing that Qaba would receive 16 months’ salary and payment for any outstanding leave, including any accrued while on suspension...

