Qaba walks away with R3m golden handshake
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 02 March 2023
Outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba’s golden handshake was approved by the council on Tuesday night and will see him pocket R3m to vacate the post.
Councillors made the decision behind closed doors, with a majority agreeing that Qaba would receive 16 months’ salary and payment for any outstanding leave, including any accrued while on suspension...
Qaba walks away with R3m golden handshake
Outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba’s golden handshake was approved by the council on Tuesday night and will see him pocket R3m to vacate the post.
Councillors made the decision behind closed doors, with a majority agreeing that Qaba would receive 16 months’ salary and payment for any outstanding leave, including any accrued while on suspension...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News