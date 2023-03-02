Pupils dressed for success through Dress a Learner programme

While for most pupils school uniforms are a simple necessity that they outgrow annually, but for many it is a symbol of acceptance and pride among peers who sometimes have had to go years without it.
Fortunately, EnviroServ Waste Management recently steeped to provide 80 pupils from 16 schools with full uniforms through their Alex Matikinca Dress a Learner programme.
EnviroServ Group Public Affairs Manager, Makgabo van Niekerk said the company launched the Alex Matikinca Dress a Learner programme in Nelson Mandela Bay seven years ago, and has since clothed 560 pupils since inception.
“Schools are asked to identify those pupils who are the neediest, as it is really critical to prioritise pupils from child-headed families, pupils raised by grandparents and those with unemployed parents,” van Niekerk said.
“The government requested corporate SA to assist in initiatives to accelerate nation building, and EnviroServ Waste Management is proud to partner with the Department of Education to assist clothing pupils around our facilities nationwide.”
The schools that benefited from the latest donations are Swartkops, Enqileni, Khulile, Nqileni, Ben Sinuka, Empumalanga, Zanoxolo, Sivuyiseni, Colchester, Coega, Imbasa and Canzibe primary schools, as well as Lonwabo Special School and Vulumzi, Ncedo and Cingani high schools, where the pupils received shirts, skirts, trousers, shoes, socks and a tie.
The hand overs were done at each school over two days and attended by dignitaries including Department of Education’s Ntombenani Nqana, Coordinator: Special Youth Programmes, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Thabisa Mandla, Special Programmes Officer: Constituency Services, and Mabhuti Dano who is the Manager: Special Programmes Unit: Constituency Services, along with ward councillors and committee members, and EnviroServ representatives.
“Being properly attired for school restores the pupils’ dignity and allows them to perform at their utmost best.
“It means a lot to the [education] department to have EnviroServ assist with clothing the pupils as we cannot do it alone,” Nqana said.
HeraldLIVE
Pupils dressed for success through Dress a Learner programme
Image: Leon Hugo
