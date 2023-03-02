Prominent George taxi owner slain outside his home
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 02 March 2023
A prominent George taxi owner was shot and killed outside his home on Wednesday evening.
Welile Mbudede, 60, chair of the Uncedo Taxi association in George and deputy chair of Santaco in the Garden Route region, was shot dead outside his home at about 8.45pm...
