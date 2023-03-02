Gqeberha police are trying to trace the next of kin to identify skeletal human remains of a homeless man found in bushes near the William Moffett Expressway on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a vagrant living in the bushes alerted the police to the discovery at about 12:45pm .
“The deceased was wearing a blue overall, a brown jacket and a bandana covering one eye socket.
“Another bush dweller from the area alleged that the deceased was known as ‘Uncle Zee’ and was rumoured to have been from East London,” Naidu said.
Initial reports indicate that the deceased person was also living in the bushy area and allegedly died from natural causes in June or July last year.
The police have opened an inquest and requested any members from the public who might be able to assist in identifying the remains to come forward or to contact the Walmer police station on 041-581-0747.
Alternatively they can phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police seek identity of skeleton found near William Moffett
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
