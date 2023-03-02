Liver transplant ‘miracle’ lives her best life one year on
‘She is like a flower that sprouts, full of energy, jumping, dancing, laughing and singing’
By Roslyn Baatjies - 02 March 2023
When a Gelvandale mom learnt that she was a match for her daughter, she did not hesitate to donate a portion of her liver — and now, a year later, Cassidy Joseph is thriving as she celebrates her 13th birthday on Thursday.
Described by her mother, Chantelle Abrahams, as a confident young lady, Abrahams said it was rewarding to watch as Cassidy grabbed her new lease on life by the horns...
