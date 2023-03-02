A Gqeberha man has been convicted of defrauding the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) out of more than R6.6m.
Disgraced Coega administrator convicted of fraud, money laundering
Image: SUPPLIED
A Gqeberha man has been convicted of defrauding the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) out of more than R6.6m.
Bathandwa Matikinca, 37, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
It was found that between March 2013 and February 2021, Matikinca, as the administrative and learner support officer at the CDC, used the details of learners who had already completed the training programmes.
He then substituted their banking details with his own on the payroll system to the external payroll (wage bureaus) service provider and then processed the learners’ stipends.
The stipends were then paid into various bank accounts held in Matikinca's name.
After further investigation it was discovered that he also paid funds into his wife’s bank account.
The matter was reported to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for investigation.
In the interim he was found guilty of fraud at an internal hearing on April 23 and fired by the CDC.
The Hawks investigation later confirmed the prejudice to the CDC of more than R6.6m.
Matikinca was arrested on May 26 and later released on bail.
He will be sentenced on May 9.
