Darlington water draining away, flowing into the sea
Leaks, dysfunctional equipment resulting in large volumes being lost from Bay’s Orange River supply lifeline
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 02 March 2023
Large volumes of water are being lost from Nelson Mandela Bay’s vital Orange River supply line through leaks and dysfunctional equipment.
This, has resulted in the level of the Darlington Dam sinking to less than half the capacity of what it should be, according to the Sundays River Water Users Association...
Darlington water draining away, flowing into the sea
Leaks, dysfunctional equipment resulting in large volumes being lost from Bay’s Orange River supply lifeline
Large volumes of water are being lost from Nelson Mandela Bay’s vital Orange River supply line through leaks and dysfunctional equipment.
This, has resulted in the level of the Darlington Dam sinking to less than half the capacity of what it should be, according to the Sundays River Water Users Association...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News