News

Cape Town residents hold night vigil after German tourist disappears

By Wendell Roelf - 02 March 2023
Hout Bay residents take part in a candlelight vigil for Nick Frischke, a 22-year-old German tourist who disappeared during a hike last month, in Cape Town.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/Reuters

Residents of the Hout Bay community in Cape Town held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening as the search continued for a 22-year-old German who went missing during a hike last month.

Five suspects, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested after being found in possession of items that belonged to the missing Nick Frischke. They appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Among the items found was a credit card, police said, adding that investigators believe it was taken during a robbery.

The case has been postponed until March 6 for further investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said.

Police said an integrated search operation for Frischke was continuing and that it was premature at this stage to speculate on what may have occurred.

Reuters

