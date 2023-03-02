×

Boy, 5, beaten and punched after prank

Childish game of knocking on windows has brutal outcome for youngster

By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 March 2023

When a little boy and his friend at a housing complex in Fairview played a prank on a neighbour by knocking on his window, he could never have expected what would happen next.

The five-year-old was beaten to near concussion, with his alleged attacker sitting on his chest and punching him in the face and on the head...

