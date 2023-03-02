Boy, 5, beaten and punched after prank
Childish game of knocking on windows has brutal outcome for youngster
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 March 2023
When a little boy and his friend at a housing complex in Fairview played a prank on a neighbour by knocking on his window, he could never have expected what would happen next.
The five-year-old was beaten to near concussion, with his alleged attacker sitting on his chest and punching him in the face and on the head...
Boy, 5, beaten and punched after prank
Childish game of knocking on windows has brutal outcome for youngster
When a little boy and his friend at a housing complex in Fairview played a prank on a neighbour by knocking on his window, he could never have expected what would happen next.
The five-year-old was beaten to near concussion, with his alleged attacker sitting on his chest and punching him in the face and on the head...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News