Police minister Bheki Cele and acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will on Thursday receive an assessment of the recent crime spree in the Westbury and Newclare precincts — and efforts to combat it.
The two areas in Johannesburg have seen an escalation of gang violence.
According to police reports, six separate shooting incidents were reported since Friday February 25, that have claimed the lives of two people. Eleven others were injured.
Cele's office said the purpose of the meeting is to establish the effectiveness of the operational response to the violence, which includes crime intelligence, public order police, the technical response team (TRT), anti gang unit and additional detectives.
TimesLIVE
Bheki Cele and top cop Tebello Mosikili to visit Westbury for intel on combating gang shootings
Image: Thulani Mbele
