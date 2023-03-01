President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed the resignation of deputy president David Mabuza as MP.
The move comes weeks after Mabuza asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties as deputy president. The president had asked Mabuza to delay his resignation.
TimesLIVE Premium reported earlier on Wednesday that Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening, meaning the country does not have a deputy president.
Confirming the resignation, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “This follows his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from the position of deputy president, which the president announced in his reply to the state of the nation address on February 16 2023.”
Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza’s resignation, thanks him for ‘exceptional service’
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed the resignation of deputy president David Mabuza as MP.
The move comes weeks after Mabuza asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties as deputy president. The president had asked Mabuza to delay his resignation.
TimesLIVE Premium reported earlier on Wednesday that Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening, meaning the country does not have a deputy president.
Confirming the resignation, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “This follows his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from the position of deputy president, which the president announced in his reply to the state of the nation address on February 16 2023.”
The president thanked Mabuza for his “exceptional service” to the country.
“The deputy president has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” Ramaphosa said.
“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies. As leader of government business, he has ably managed the relationship between the executive and parliament, working to ensure the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News