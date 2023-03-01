×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro shifts funds to fix broken infrastructure

As parts of Bay start to run dry, R114m to be channelled to water service directorate to fix collapsing network

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni - 01 March 2023

With 182 days of water left in dams that supply Nelson Mandela Bay, R114m will be shifted from several departments to the metro’s water service directorate to fix collapsing infrastructure in the city.

This comes after the 2022/2023 adjustment budget was passed in council on Tuesday, with only the EFF voting against the fiscal changes...

