LISTEN | Outcry as education department forfeits R100m infrastructural grant

01 March 2023
UNDER THE SUN: In this file picture taken in 2021 more than 200 pupils at Mcheni Primary School in Tsolo were being taught outdoors alongside their dilapidated school.
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI

Despite scores of schools desperately in need of upgrades, maintenance and repairs, the Eastern Cape education department forfeited R100m intended for infrastructural development.

This was simply because it was not able to spend the money within the designated financial year.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA’s  Basil Manuel discusses how this issue affects schools in the province. 

Listen to what else he has to say.

