Despite scores of schools desperately in need of upgrades, maintenance and repairs, the Eastern Cape education department forfeited R100m intended for infrastructural development.
This was simply because it was not able to spend the money within the designated financial year.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA’s Basil Manuel discusses how this issue affects schools in the province.
Listen to what else he has to say.
LISTEN | Outcry as education department forfeits R100m infrastructural grant
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI
Despite scores of schools desperately in need of upgrades, maintenance and repairs, the Eastern Cape education department forfeited R100m intended for infrastructural development.
This was simply because it was not able to spend the money within the designated financial year.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA’s Basil Manuel discusses how this issue affects schools in the province.
Listen to what else he has to say.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News