Griffin soars to success in Extreme Enduro Challenge
Gutsy Gqeberha rider, 13, youngest finisher in gruelling Peak2Peak motorcycle event
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 01 March 2023
After spending a little more than 24 hours in the saddle, over three days, a teenage Gqeberha motorcycle sensation became the youngest finisher of the 2023 Peak2Peak Extreme Enduro motorcycle event in Barkly East.
Griffin Rubidge, 13, punched above his weight in the silver category, where 57 riders took on the dangerous task of ascending steep inclines and circumventing gruelling rocky terrain...
Griffin soars to success in Extreme Enduro Challenge
Gutsy Gqeberha rider, 13, youngest finisher in gruelling Peak2Peak motorcycle event
After spending a little more than 24 hours in the saddle, over three days, a teenage Gqeberha motorcycle sensation became the youngest finisher of the 2023 Peak2Peak Extreme Enduro motorcycle event in Barkly East.
Griffin Rubidge, 13, punched above his weight in the silver category, where 57 riders took on the dangerous task of ascending steep inclines and circumventing gruelling rocky terrain...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News