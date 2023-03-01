Mvubu told TimesLIVE that Miya had been the chair during the transition period but could not stay longer because it would clash with his duties at the central command team (CCT).
TimesLIVE
EFF's Bhekithemba Mvubu up for the challenge in eThekwini municipality
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
eThekwini’s incoming human settlements and infrastructure committee chair says he is going to take the position with his eyes open to all the challenges.
In Tuesday’s council meeting at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, council speaker Thabani Nyawose announced the surprise resignation of Thabani Miya from the EFF’s executive committee seat. Nyawose said he was advised by the party whip Jimmy Khambule that EFF caucus leader in eThekwini and regional chairperson Themba Mvubu would replace Miya in the executive council.
This comes less than a month after Miya had been appointed to succeed ABC president Philani Mavundla, who also resigned from the council, as the human settlements and infrastructure committee chair.
Mvubu told TimesLIVE that Miya had been the chair during the transition period but could not stay longer because it would clash with his duties at the central command team (CCT).
“He’s also a commissar by rank, which means he’s a leader of the CCT, which in turn means you can’t be deployed in your region or province of your residence. He can be deployed anywhere (else) in South Africa so it (his appointment as portfolio chair) was somehow going to clash one way or the other. It could be one of the reasons,” said Mvubu.
He said Miya took his recall well because he understands that he is the deployee of the party and cannot be “attached” to a position.
“The seats that we preside over are not ours but the party's and the party decides to deploy and redeploy individuals. That’s why he had no problems with the realignment because he understood there can’t be any attachments to positions,” he said.
Mvubu confirmed that, with the change in the executive committee, he expects to be the new chair of the powerful but troubled portfolio, which controls the majority of the city’s budget.
However, he said he was not deterred by the challenges facing the committee, including the court case by ActionSA and ABC that has laid bare these shortcomings.
“It’s nothing new what they (ActionSA and ABC) are doing in terms of highlighting these challenges. We’re the ones that held the picket last year to highlight those things before they joined the chorus. We’re aware of it and we accept the challenge. We will do all in our power to deal with those issues,” he said.
He singled out sewer spillage, water challenges and potholes as some of the pressing issues.
Knowing that the beginning of the end for Mavundla was the breakdown in his relationship with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the ANC, Mvubu said he would not try to please the ruling party as they were not done any “favours” to get the portfolio.
“We’re not here to make friends nor are here through the favour of anyone other than the people who voted for the EFF. We’re only worried about the terms of reference of the portfolio and what needs to be done in that committee,” he said.
“To those who are going to try to work against that, there will be systems in place to deal with those elements. People are not interested in who is presiding over what, all they want are the services that they have been deprived of for a very long time.”
He vowed to instil a new work ethic in the committee.
Along with Miya and Mavundla, the DA’s Rama Pillay was also reported to have resigned as a councillor.
DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said Pillay had been unwell for a long time.
Pillay was a ward councillor in ward 73 (Chatsworth) so there will be by-elections in the ward.
TimesLIVE
