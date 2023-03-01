Eastern Cape unemployment shows slight drop
But load-shedding believed to be key factor amid fewer jobs in province’s two metros
By Herald Reporter - 01 March 2023
The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in the Eastern Cape, but has gone up in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Bay’s unemployment rate was recorded at 34.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 33.6% in the third quarter...
Eastern Cape unemployment shows slight drop
But load-shedding believed to be key factor amid fewer jobs in province’s two metros
The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in the Eastern Cape, but has gone up in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Bay’s unemployment rate was recorded at 34.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 33.6% in the third quarter...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News