×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape unemployment shows slight drop

But load-shedding believed to be key factor amid fewer jobs in province’s two metros

By Herald Reporter - 01 March 2023

The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in the Eastern Cape, but has gone up in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Bay’s unemployment rate was recorded at 34.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 33.6% in the third quarter...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read