News

Biker arrested for ‘false’ hit-and-run claim

By Herald Reporter - 01 March 2023
A biker accused of trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund by claiming that he was involved in a hit and run, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday, on a charge of fraud.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A biker accused of trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) by claiming that he was involved in a hit and run, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday, on a charge of fraud.

The Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption In­vestigation team of the Hawks arrested Bantu Hoho, 46, on  February 28. He was later released on warning.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa​ Mgol­odela, on February 5 2017, Hoho reported a hit-and-run accident by a motor vehicle while riding his motorcyc­le in the city.

A claim to the value of R1.3m was su­bmitted to the RAF by his attorneys, acting on his instructions.

“The claim was proces­sed and before pay­ment was made, an in­ternal investigation was conducted where it was established that there was [allegedly] no ot­her vehicle involved in the accident besides the motorcycl­e,” Mgol­odela said.

A case of fraud was then reported to the Hawks for inves­tigation.

Hoho is due back in court on Friday for a regional court date to be arranged for the trial.

