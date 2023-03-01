Biker arrested for ‘false’ hit-and-run claim

A biker accused of trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) by claiming that he was involved in a hit and run, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday, on a charge of fraud.
The Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation team of the Hawks arrested Bantu Hoho, 46, on February 28. He was later released on warning.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on February 5 2017, Hoho reported a hit-and-run accident by a motor vehicle while riding his motorcycle in the city.
A claim to the value of R1.3m was submitted to the RAF by his attorneys, acting on his instructions.
“The claim was processed and before payment was made, an internal investigation was conducted where it was established that there was [allegedly] no other vehicle involved in the accident besides the motorcycle,” Mgolodela said.
A case of fraud was then reported to the Hawks for investigation.
Hoho is due back in court on Friday for a regional court date to be arranged for the trial.
HeraldLIVE
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
