×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman ‘threatens’ journalist covering Paradise Beach rape trial

Premium
28 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An allegedly incestuous Paradise Beach family facing a slew of sexual offences-related charges will be back in court in six weeks’ time when the state is expected have finalised its investigations.

However, on Monday, before the 39-year-old mother, her son, 19, and his 50-year-old stepfather entered the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court,  a verbal spat between the woman’s mother and a local journalist forced police to intervene...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read