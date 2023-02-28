‘Without insulin, our children will die’
Parents of diabetes sufferers express concern about shortages of life-saving medication at two Bay public hospitals
A shortage of life-saving insulin at Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals is a huge concern for Gqeberha residents and parents of children with type 1 diabetes.
The provincial health department has acknowledged the shortage but said it was affecting only one of the public hospitals...
