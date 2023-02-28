×

News

WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary media launch

By TimesLIVE - 28 February 2023

The EFF is hosting its 10th anniversary media launch on Tuesday at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if its survival and growth are dependent on party leader Julius Malema solely, and if it has a chance of remaining a relevant force should he step down as leader.

