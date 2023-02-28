Liyabona Nqaba and friends to bring the comedy to The One Room
The Liyabona Mad in Funny Comedy Tour is returning to the Friendly City to ensure residents get their fix of funny ahead of the weekend.
The tour will be hosted at The One Room on Friday and will see a host an entertainers take to the stage, among them Liyabona Nqaba, Vusi Oulik, Luphelo Kodwa, Willy Obiya and Sihle Ciera...
