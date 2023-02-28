Kondlo murder trial moves to Knysna High Court
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 February 2023
The murder trial of the late businessman and community leader Mawande Kondlo has been moved to the Knysna High Court and is set to begin on March 19.
An off-duty police officer had found the 33-year-old’s body at Bokkoppie, near the Uniondale Road, at about 6.50pm on January 17 2022...
