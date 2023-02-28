×

News

Boil water before drinking, Bay residents advised

By Herald Reporter - 28 February 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been urged to boil municipal tap water before drinking it or even brushing their teeth.

This comes as the municipality has added more water into its reticulation system through boreholes...

