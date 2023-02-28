President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to a constitutional challenge on South Africa's power crisis has sparked strong reaction.
Nineteen applicants, including opposition political parties, civil society organisations, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), filed an application with the North Gauteng High Court arguing political failure to keep the lights on is a breach of the constitution.
According to Mail and Guardian, the president opposed the application in his own capacity and on behalf of government, arguing that neither he nor government had failed to fulfil their obligations because the law places the responsibility for providing electricity with municipalities.
“It is now accepted that municipalities are in law required to provide water and electricity to their people as a matter of public duty. This duty does not lie with the president or any of the national departments cited herein as respondents.
“The mere fact that the president’s best efforts may not have produced the results desired by the applicants in this case does not mean that the president has ‘failed to uphold, defend and respect the constitution as the supreme law of the republic’ as suggested by the applicants,” Ramaphosa said in his answering affidavit.
The application is in two parts: the first asking for the state to be compelled to exempt certain sectors from load-shedding, and the other to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eskom, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and government have failed to protect and uphold the Bill of Rights.
The first part is to be heard on March 20 and the second on May 23.
Ramaphosa's response to the court challenge drew outcry from some quarters, with many taking aim at the president.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
'A disaster of a president'- 8 reactions to Ramaphosa saying he doesn't have a legal duty to end load-shedding
Digital Editor
Image: GCIS
He thinks government is for vibes?
“What a disaster of a president”
“Ramaphosa must go”
“Why did he cut his trip short then?”
“Dissolving yourself of accountability is just not correct”
“Surely you have a moral duty to do what's best for our country”
A march in solidarity
“What's next, he isn't obligated to end crime and corruption?”
