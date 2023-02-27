Dlamini encouraged the public to open a case against Malema should their livelihoods be disrupted by the shutdown.
TimesLIVE
‘We’re not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy’ — ‘Lux’ Dlamini on EFF’s national shutdown
Activist encourages public to open case against Julius Malema if affected
Reporter
Image: Masi Losi
Activist and former Operation Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has threatened to “arrest” EFF leader Julius Malema if he “does not work within the boundaries of the law” on March 20.
The EFF is planning the “mother of all shutdowns”, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, and said it is dissatisfied with the state of the country.
The party is protesting against load-shedding and other service delivery issues.
During the recent state of the nation address debate in parliament, Malema lobbied deputy president David Mabuza to join his party’s national shutdown.
He told Mabuza the ANC did not care about him and said he should join the protest.
Dlamini encouraged the public to open a case against Malema should their livelihoods be disrupted by the shutdown.
“On March 20 those who are sane, I want you to go out and protect the malls and shops. Take formation as we always do in our townships and suburbs. We are not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy,” he reportedly said on social media.
According to Dlamini, Malema strategically chose March 20 because the following day is a public holiday.
“He is trying to piggyback on the fact that most South Africans would rather take leave on Monday so they have an extended long weekend. He is trying to take that energy and make it his own. It will never work.
“If he was a real leader of society, Julius could have chose any day free of anything and show us the power he claims to have,” he said.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula previously said the EFF was seeking relevance with its planned shutdown and Ramaphosa is not going anywhere.
“We know the EFF is doing this for political mileage. If they don’t shut the country down and promote anarchy, their relevance is gone,” said Mbalula.
TimesLIVE
