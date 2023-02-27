Gqeberha twins preserve indigenous music through film
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 February 2023
Passing down stories from one generation to the next through word of mouth has been an age-old tradition in Africa.
However, Gqeberha twins are keeping with the times and decided to preserve indigenous music through a 16-minute documentary...
