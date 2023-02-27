×

News

Former journalist and freedom fighter Rafiq Rohan found dead in his Durban flat

27 February 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The late journalist and activist Rafiq Rohan.
Image: Via Facebook/1860 Heritage Centre

Rafiq Rohan, a former journalist and political prisoner, was found dead at his Durban flat on Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known.

According to the 1860 Heritage Centre, Rohan “worked as a journalist during the apartheid years and on various publications.

“In recent years, he worked as a senior editor at Al Jazeera and editor-in-chief at Tunisia Live.

“Rohan was convicted of 21 counts of terrorism under apartheid, effectively serving 15 years in prison. He was released in 1991 during a hunger strike and amnesty process after Nelson Mandela was released and returned to mainstream journalism,” said the centre.

Tributes have been pouring in for Rohan on social media platforms.

“Salute! For your valuable contribution to the struggle against apartheid,” read one tribute.

Another described Rohan as a “great son and freedom fighter of SA who made great sacrifices for our liberation”.

