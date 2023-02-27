Five arrested with help of K9 unit

Gqeberha’s four-legged officers managed to nab five people in separate incidents at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the five men, aged 23 to 28, were all arrested on Sunday.
In the first incident, members of the Gqeberha K9 unit were busy with patrols in the Swartkops area when they noticed a man acting suspiciously.
Upon searching the 28-year-old man, officers allegedly found five packets of tik.
He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of drugs.
In the other incident, at about 2.15pm, an e-hailing taxi driver responded to a request for a pickup when he was allegedly carjacked.
Janse van Rensburg said the driver arrived at the Govan Mbeki address where one person got into the passenger side and a second person into the back of the silver Hyundai i10.
“The suspect in the front pulled out a knife and demanded money.
“They searched the vehicle, and took two cellphones and R50 in cash,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before the group drove away.
Shortly after the incident, the Gqeberha K9 unit received the information.
About 40 minutes later the vehicle was spotted in Mati Road, New Brighton.
She said when police stopped the vehicle, four occupants jumped out and ran away.
“The K9 members chased after the four suspects, aged between 23 and 27, were apprehended,” she said.
They were detained on charges of carjacking while an undisclosed amount of cash, five cellphones, sunglasses, a knife and a taser were confiscated.
During weekend operations, police also issued 15 fines in terms of the Road Traffic Act for driving without a valid driver’s licence in the Ikamvelihle policing area, Janse van Rensburg said.
The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court this week.
