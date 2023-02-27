×

Bloemendal family battles for years to have exposed cables secured

By Yolanda Palezweni - 27 February 2023

For almost five years, a Bloemendal family has lived in constant fear that one of them will be electrocuted by live electric cables dangling on their wall.

Due to a water leak, the municipality left the cables exposed...

