Body believed to be that of missing fisherman found off Simon's Town Harbour

The fisherman is believed to be one of the men who went missing on Monday

25 February 2023
Penwell Dlamini
Reporter
A body believed to be one of a fishermen who disappeared on Monday has been found off-shore of Simon's Town Harbour.
A body believed to be one of a fishermen who disappeared on Monday has been found off-shore of Simon's Town Harbour.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A body believed to be that of a fisherman who went missing earlier in the week has been found in the vicinity of Romans Rock Lighthouse offshore of Simon's Town Harbour.

Darren Zimmerman, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Simon's Town, said the duty crew was activated at 4.36pm on Friday after reports of a body found offshore of the harbour.

“The body of an adult male was located and recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI Simon's Town rescue station. The body was handed over to Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.  

“Police and Forensic Pathology Services are assisting the family of the 40-year-old fisherman, who remained missing from the Strand incident since Monday, to make arrangements for formal identification. It is suspected that the body recovered is that of the fisherman,” Zimmerman said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.  

On Tuesday, lifeguards from Koegelbaai in Cape Town located a body of a man behind the back breakers.

Zimmerman said the lifeguards under the guidance of the police dive unit recovered the body and it was later taken to the government mortuary.

The body found by lifeguards is believed to be one of the two missing fishermen who were reported missing on a small boat offshore of Strand on Monday.

“It is believed that the body is that of the 54-year-old man from that incident. Condolences are conveyed to the family,” Zimmerman said.

According to Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, two men aged 54 and 40 had been fishing offshore of Die Poort, Strand, and were reported missing  on Monday about 8am.

A search was then launched with rescue craft, helicopter and rescue vehicles which patrolled the shoreline, Meiklejohn said.

During the search the small boat was located broken up and washed up into a crevice along the rocky shoreline between Gordons Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth.

TimesLIVE

