‘Why I killed my mother-in-law’
Scorned Bay woman jailed for 25 years after admitting to hiring hitman to silence her nemesis
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 February 2023
Her mother-in-law never took her side, accused her of having an affair, and when she and her husband fought, he would always run to his mother’s house for comfort.
Blaming her mother-in-law for the breakdown of their marriage, a Gqeberha woman paid R10,000 to a hitman to have her removed from their lives once and for all...
‘Why I killed my mother-in-law’
Scorned Bay woman jailed for 25 years after admitting to hiring hitman to silence her nemesis
Her mother-in-law never took her side, accused her of having an affair, and when she and her husband fought, he would always run to his mother’s house for comfort.
Blaming her mother-in-law for the breakdown of their marriage, a Gqeberha woman paid R10,000 to a hitman to have her removed from their lives once and for all...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News