Unfunded NMU students vow to intensify their protests
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Their protests have been peaceful so far, but Nelson Mandela University students have vowed that if the funding issues for accommodation and registration are not sorted out soon, things are going to heat up.
The threat was made as students forced university staff out of a campus building on Thursday, before halting construction of on-site student accommodation.
The staff left the building while students marched to a site of a new residence under construction to ask the contractors to stop working.
Protest action flared up on the campus on Monday over unpaid student accommodation, leaving many students from other provinces without a place to stay.
The students called off their protest later in the day after lectures were suspended by the university’s management pending the outcome of the executive committee of senate meeting on Wednesday.
The senate met and discussed several issues, including a request from the Student Representative Council (SRC) to postpone the start of lectures by two weeks.
However, a decision was taken to start lectures until Monday.
This prompted students to picket again on Thursday, vowing to continue the protest until their demands were met.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said many issues raised by students had been dealt with.
However, she said, some issues were beyond the university’s control.
“The university was surprised that following the students’ mass meeting on Wednesday, students decided to continue with their protest action despite all that had been done to address their concerns, which were communicated to the students by the SRC.
“The university is committed to working with student leadership and the relevant stakeholders in the sector on outstanding matters that remain outside the direct control of the university.
“The said issues include some apparent policy gaps in the sectoral financial aid system and the generic issues of underfunding that students continue to face.”
By Wednesday, she said, 6,075 applications from students for Concessions Financial Aid had been received by the university.
Of those, 2,564 were approved and 1,634 were unsuccessful.
“But [the unsuccessful applicants are] free to appeal the outcome, while 990 [applications] are incomplete due to outstanding documents.
“The processing of applications is being accelerated and prioritised by the finance division.”
On the accommodation issue for unfunded postgraduate students, she said the SRC had raised the perennial challenge of non-funding of postgraduates and those on the advanced diploma programmes.
She said it had proposed that students should be allocated accommodation on campus.
“The university indicated that more than 250 unfunded advanced diploma programme students were already accommodated at on-campus residences.
“This is additional to about 700 non-funded students who are accommodated at our on-campus residences.
“The University Management Committee further resolved to subsidise the accommodation of advanced diploma students, who are academically deserving and financially needy, to the value of R2.5m at its meeting on Tuesday.
“The applicable criteria for funding will be based on the approved policy for a postgraduate scholarship.
“This is additional funding to the R28.5m that the university spends annually in supporting this cohort of students.
“Additionally, the SRC, has proposed to spend R800,000 [R600,000 for its Gqeberha campuses and R200,000 for the George campus] of the R1.3m donation received from the Motsepe Foundation, to support the advanced diploma students,” Mbabela said.
SA Students Congress (Sasco) regional secretary Lonwabo Siramza said the protests were resumed because the response from the university’s management on the registration and accommodation issues was not acceptable.
“It was the response of the university which was not to our satisfaction.
“It continued to perpetuate the exclusion of students from accommodation and funding.”
EFF student council branch convener Yiva Makrwede said: “The university is not proactive in dealing with these issues, which happen year in and year out.
“We proposed to the university that before they open up they should involve us.
“When they have 32,000 beds, why do they admit 37,000 students? Where is that 5,000 going to stay?
“It is very sad. We do not want to be here as we are already behind with our academic work.
“One of our biggest problems is the funding — a lot of students have been admitted, but do not have funding.
“A lot of student funding has been confirmed by NSFAS, but they have not been allowed to register,” Makrwede said.
He said the EFF wanted the university to give unfunded students accommodation.
