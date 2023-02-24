×

News

Russian man drowns in Umhlanga

24 February 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A Russian citizen drowned at this beach in Umhlanga on Thursday.
Image: Netcare 911

A Russian man drowned after swimming at an unprotected beach in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911, the man was swimming at Durban View Park when he drowned.

“Reports indicate a 47-year-old adult male Russian citizen went for a swim in the shore break at an unprotected beach when he was washed out by a wave,” Netcare 911 said.

Municipal lifeguards, private security and police search and rescue members responded.

“The man was located and pulled to shore by kite surfers. He was assessed and found to be unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite best efforts, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

