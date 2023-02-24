Porn accused father jailed for moving back home with daughters
By Devon Koen - 24 February 2023
A Gqeberha father who allegedly posted pornographic images of his two young daughters online and was rearrested after he breached his bail conditions when he moved back into their home, has been sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.
The court must now decide whether to forfeit his R10,000 bail to the state...
A Gqeberha father who allegedly posted pornographic images of his two young daughters online and was rearrested after he breached his bail conditions when he moved back into their home, has been sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.
The court must now decide whether to forfeit his R10,000 bail to the state...
