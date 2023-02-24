×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Perlemoen kingpin’s son faces another weekend behind bars

Premium
24 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The son of perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault will spend another weekend behind bars as he awaits judgment in his formal bail application.

Morne Blignault Jnr was arrested earlier in February on charges of possession of perlemoen and conspiracy to possess the protected species...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read